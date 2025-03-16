New Zealand PM Luxon to arrive in India today for historic five-day visit

New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is scheduled to arrive in India on Sunday, marking his first official visit since assuming office.

The five-day visit, which will run until March 20, has been organised at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Luxon’s visit aims to strengthen the long-standing relationship between India and New Zealand, reaffirming the two nations' shared commitment to expanding their bilateral ties across various sectors.

Prime Minister Luxon will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including senior officials, ministers, business leaders, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

His itinerary in India is filled with important diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening ties between the two countries.

As per the schedule shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), upon his arrival, Luxon is scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, later in the day.

On March 17, he will visit Rajghat to pay his respects at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders are set to engage in discussions covering a wide range of topics, including trade, defence cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges. PM Modi will also host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Luxon’s visit will include his participation as the Chief Guest at the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on March 17, where he will deliver the Keynote Address.

This platform will serve as an important opportunity for Luxon to contribute to discussions on regional and global security issues, while also strengthening ties between India and the Indo-Pacific region.

On March 19-20, the New Zealand Prime Minister will travel to Mumbai, where he will engage with Indian business leaders and representatives from various sectors, fostering further economic cooperation between the two nations.

The MEA emphasised that Luxon’s visit underscores the enduring and multifaceted relationship between India and New Zealand. The visit reaffirms both countries' commitment to enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.

"Prime Minister Rt Hon Luxon's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," said the MEA.