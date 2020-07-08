NGT tells 2 firms to deposit money with Collectors

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed two companies in Andhra Pradesh to deposit with Visakhapatnam and Kurnool district authorities within two week the compensation amount to given to kin of those who died and those affected by the toxic gas leaks in June.

Benzimidazole gas leaked at Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited in Visakhapatnam district on June 30, which claimed two lives and left four others affected. Ammonia gas leak from SPY Agro Industry in Kurnool district on June 26 had claimed one life and affected three others.

These incident came in the wake of gas leak from LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam in which 12 persons had died and hundreds taken sick.

With regards to the first case, the Visakhapatnam collector told the court that the company had announced compensation of Rs 35 lakh to the bereaved families.

In an order on July 6, NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that no compensation had been paid to the injured.