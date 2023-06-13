  • Menu
NH-44 Between Delhi And Chandigarh Is Closed As Farmers Continue Their Sit-In

x
Highlights

  • Farmers have stopped the Delhi-Chandigarh highway near Pipli in Haryana for a second day in an effort to get the minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds.
  • After two rounds of negotiations with the district administration ended without a resolution, the protesting farmers will gather today to discuss their next line of action.

Farmers have stopped the Delhi-Chandigarh highway near Pipli in Haryana for a second day in an effort to get the minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds. After two rounds of negotiations with the district administration ended without a resolution, the protesting farmers will gather today to discuss their next line of action.

Farmers again assembled and sat in a protest location in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on Tuesday morning to call for the MSP on sunflower seeds.
As the farmers' road blockade in Kurukshetra persisted, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the protesting farmers have two demands: the central government's promise to buy sunflower seeds at MSP and the release of farmers who have been detained.
Tikait and Balbir Singh Rajewal, two of the farmer leaders, had earlier said on stage that they would back whatever decision made by the local farmers.

Meanwhile, wrestler Bajrang Punia went to Kurukshetra's Pipli mandi in Haryana on Monday and gave his support to farmers there who are protesting for the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Punia inquired as to why the farmers weren't paid adequately for their labour and crop.

Punia stated that he came to the demonstration site to support the farmers because he also is a farming family descendant. They are merely asking for the MSP for their produce, thus the government should comply.

