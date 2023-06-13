NH-44 Between Delhi And Chandigarh Is Closed As Farmers Continue Their Sit-In

Live
- Farmers have stopped the Delhi-Chandigarh highway near Pipli in Haryana for a second day in an effort to get the minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds.
- After two rounds of negotiations with the district administration ended without a resolution, the protesting farmers will gather today to discuss their next line of action.
Farmers have stopped the Delhi-Chandigarh highway near Pipli in Haryana for a second day in an effort to get the minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds. After two rounds of negotiations with the district administration ended without a resolution, the protesting farmers will gather today to discuss their next line of action.
Meanwhile, wrestler Bajrang Punia went to Kurukshetra's Pipli mandi in Haryana on Monday and gave his support to farmers there who are protesting for the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Punia inquired as to why the farmers weren't paid adequately for their labour and crop.
Punia stated that he came to the demonstration site to support the farmers because he also is a farming family descendant. They are merely asking for the MSP for their produce, thus the government should comply.