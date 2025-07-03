NH officials seek more time for road expansion

Dhenkanal: Increasing casualties due to road accidents and delay in National Highway expansion work have become major challenges before the district administration. In order to reduce the number of casualties from accidents, the authorities will enforce stricter traffic enforcement measure from July. A decision in this regard was taken at the district-level Road Safety Committee meeting held at the Collectorate Conference hall.According to reports, 45 road accidents were reported in May in which 21 persons died.

A total of 35 accidents were reported on National Highway in which 14 persons died. Additional District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Behera raised concern over children below 18 years riding bikes. The Transport officials were asked to launch strict enforcement and penalise the erring riders. The members of the committee called for massive awareness programme about road safety.

Master trainers will visit high schools and promote awareness about road safety, signs and symbols, traffic laws and penal action as per guidelines, it was decided at the meeting. Motor Vehicle Inspector Debasis said five master trainers of the district will impart training to students of high schools in road safety by July 15. The committee recommended a vehicle underpass at Kamakshya chhak on NH 55 connecting with Dhenkanal-Angul-Kamakshyanagar route. Regional Transport Officer Pranaya Kumar Mishra informed the committee that 600 NCC cadets were trained in road safety and five good Samaritans were felicitated.

The National Highway authorities sought 15 days more for completion of NH expansion work which was scheduled to be completed by June 30.