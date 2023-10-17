Live
NHAI issues new norms for implementation of AI-based traffic management system
New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is harnessing the latest advancements in AI technology as part of its new initiative to enhance road safety, digital enforcement of traffic rules and quick detection of accidents on National Highways and Expressways.
NHAI on Tuesday released its updated policy to implement upgraded and forward-looking Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) Standards and Specifications 2023.
The enhancements include replacing previous cameras with the newly introduced Video Incident Detection and Enforcement System (VIDES) to emphasise the digital enforcement of traffic rules. VIDES has the capability to identify 14 distinct incidents including triple riding, helmet and seatbelt violations, wrong lane or direction driving, presence of animals on the highway, and pedestrian crossings, NHAI said in a statement.
Depending on the detected incident, VIDES will alert route patrol vehicles or ambulances, generate e-challans, relay alerts to nearby Variable Messaging Boards, or send notifications through ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile app to nearby travellers, the statement added.
For comprehensive coverage, these cameras are slated for installation every 10 km along National Highways, with state-of-the-art Command & Control Centres at every 100 km integrating various camera feeds. Apart from this, Vehicle Speed Detection System (VSDS) is now integrated into VIDES, optimizing use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.
In addition, the Traffic Monitoring Camera System (TMCS) will also be upgraded. Positioned every 1 km on the National Highway, these cameras have been endowed with advanced capabilities like automated detection of accidents and stalled vehicles.
Strengthening collaboration with local traffic agencies, NHAI will allocate dedicated workstations in the Command & Control Centre for traffic police representatives. Moreover, provisions have been made to share camera feeds over the network to enhance real-time coordination and response.
The policy also provisions implementation of Digital Highways by developing integrated utility corridors along the National Highways to develop Optic Fibre Cables (OFC) infrastructure. While the ATMS equipment will use OFC to communicate with Command & Control Centre, there are provisions in the policy for 5G based communication too in the future as the coverage increases, the statement added.