NHRC Demands Report On Police Action During Kolkata Protests

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a serious stance on the recent clashes between police and protesters in Kolkata. On Friday, the commission issued a notice to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, demanding a comprehensive report on what it described as "barbaric" and "brutal" treatment of demonstrators during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protests.



The protests, which took place on August 27, were organized to demand justice for a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered. Demonstrators called for capital punishment for the perpetrator and the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The march, aimed at reaching the state secretariat Nabanna, quickly escalated into violent confrontations between protesters and law enforcement. The clashes, lasting nearly four hours, resulted in numerous injuries on both sides, including senior police officers and female protesters.

In response to the unrest, police employed various crowd control measures, including lathi-charges, water cannons, and tear gas. Over 200 individuals were subsequently arrested across the state.

The NHRC has given the Kolkata Police 14 days to submit an 'action taken' report, signaling the commission's concern over the handling of the situation. This development highlights the ongoing tension between public demonstration rights and law enforcement practices in the region.

The 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest was organized by two groups: an unregistered student body called 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and a dissenting state government employees' platform known as 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha'. Their actions have brought attention to broader issues of public safety and political accountability in West Bengal.