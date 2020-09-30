NHRC issues notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the issue of Amnesty ceasing its work in India

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Union Home Ministry on the issue of Amnesty International, an organization working for civil rights, to shut down its work in India. Officials gave this information on Wednesday. Amnesty has alleged that the government is harassing her.

The NHRC said in a statement that Amnesty International has reportedly stopped all its operations in the country after its accounts in India completely freeze.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and issued a notice to the Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, comments have been sought on the allegations leveled by Amnesty International.

Amnesty International said on Tuesday that it was stopping all its activities in India due to the freeze on its accounts. He has claimed that he is constantly being targeted for baseless allegations. Reacting to this, the Home Ministry had said that Amnesty International's statement was unfortunate, exaggerated and beyond the truth.

The ministry had said that the seductive statements about humanitarian actions and talk of power are nothing but a way to divert everyone's attention from the activities of the institution that violate Indian law. Amnesty India said in a statement that the organization has been forced to lay off employees in India and stop all its ongoing operations and research operations.