NHRC team begins probe into Nepal student’s death

Bhubaneswar: A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday began its inquiry into the death of a 20-year-old Nepalese girl student at KIIT University here. The NHRC team would also look into alleged attacks on Nepalese students by the staff of the private institute.

Led by Joginder Singh, Registrar (Law), the inquiry team reached the airport and straight went to KIIT University in Infocity Police Station area.

“We will follow the commission’s order and work accordingly,” Singh told reporters.

Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year Computer Science student at KIIT, was found dead in a hostel room of the university on the evening of February 16. It was alleged that she died by suicide. The commission has asked the team to submit findings by March 10.

Acting upon a complaint lodged by Ashutosh B, a resident of the city, and a letter from Nepal’s rights panel, the NHRC had formed a team of officers from the investigation and law divisions to conduct an on-spot inquiry into the student’s death at KIIT University and submit a report by March 10.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, the commission directs its Registrar (Law) to proceed with an inquiry in KIIT University along with a team consisting of two officers from the investigation division, one not below the rank of SSP, and one officer from law division,” the NHRC order stated.

The police have arrested one engineering student on the charge of abetment and he is now under judicial custody.