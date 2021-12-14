NIA arrests Afghan national for supplying drugs

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has arrested an Afghan national, Sobhan Aryanfar, 28, for allegedly supplying heroin.

The NIA had recovered 2,988.21 kg heroin at Mundra Port, Gujarat. They found that foreign nationals are behind the procurement and supply of drugs.

The NIA official said that they then lodged a case under sections 17, 18 of the UA(P) Act, read with sections 8(c) and 23 of the NDPS Act, and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused had been living in South Delhi's Neb Sarai. He had formed his network and was operating from his house.

"During investigation the arrested Afghan national has been found to be involved in the conspiracy of transporting narcotic drugs concealed in import consignment of 'Semi-processed Talc stones' originating from Afghanistan. The NIA had earlier arrested seven accused in this case," said an NIA official.

The official said that further investigation in the case is on.