NIA arrests another accused in Kwakta bomb blast case
The NIA has arrested another accused in connection with the June 21 Kwakta bomb blast case that left three people injured, an officer from the central agency said on Thursday.
The accused was identified as Md. Islauddin Khan.
According to an NIA officer, its investigations revealed the involvement of Md. Islauddin in the bomb blast that took place on June 21 in an IED laden Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located in the area of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur District, Manipur.
Three persons were injured and the bridge and nearby houses were damaged as a result of the blast.
Khan was produced before the jurisdictional Court at Imphal whereupon the Court remanded the accused to NIA custody for seven days.
On Monday in an Intelligence-based joint operation with the Assam Police, the agency had arrested Mohd Noor Hussain from Silchar in Assam.