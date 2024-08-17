NIA attaches property of Hizbul supporter

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the property of an overground worker of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir.



The seizure came as part of the agency’s probe in a case related to the targeted killing of the sarpanch of Adoora village in Kulgam, a statement issued by NIA said. Nasir Rashid Bhat’s property - a residential house in Tengpora village of Shopian -- was attached under Section 33 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1947, on orders of the NIA special judge of Jammu, it said. Bhat, along with other members of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, was involved in the killing of sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir on March 11, 2022 with the aim of spreading terror among the people, the probe agency said. Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case from Kulgam police, revealed that the targeted killing was part of a larger conspiracy by Hizbul Mujahideen to disturb India’s integrity, sovereignty and security through violent attacks and killings. The NIA further found that Bhat had provided his Alto car to the terrorists, the agency said.