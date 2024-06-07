NIA granted more time to file objections in Engineer Rashid's bail plea case

Live
Just In
New Delhi/Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday sought more time from a Delhi court to file objections to an interim bail application moved by Engineer Rashid, who was elected from J&K's Baramulla seat in the Lok Sabha elections.
The Patiala House Courts had on Thursday sought the response of the NIA in the interim bail plea moved by Engineer Rashid so that he could take oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
While the court allowed the application of the NIA and deferred the next hearing to June 18, the counsel for Engineer Rashid was given the relaxation to move an urgent application if the oath notification is issued by or before June 18, as per leaders of Rashid's party.
Rashid is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, he defeated National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah by a margin of more than 2.30 lakh votes in Baramulla.