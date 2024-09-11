NIA joins Express train derailment attempt probe

Kanpur/Lucknow: An NIA team has joined the ongoing probe in Kanpur where a major train accident was averted by a loco pilot who brought the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Express to a screeching halt after it hit an LPG cylinder on the tracks on Sunday night, police said.

According to the police, bottles of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site hinting at a sabotage bid, the reason why a high-level team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been rushed in to join the investigations. “A team from the NIA, led by a woman IPS officer of the 2012 batch has started investigating the site where the LPG cylinder was found placed on the railway tracks,” a senior police officer told PTI from Kanpur. “The NIA officials have started gathering details about the incident.

They are also undertaking a survey of the entire area around the railway tracks (where the LPG cylinder was found),” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh said. ADG Railways has also arrived, a police official confirmed. “The NIA officials... asked the police to make a survey of railway tracks in the large areas believing it might be helpful in getting breakthrough into the case,” he added. “A detailed press note will be issued from Delhi,” an officer at the NIA control room said, when he was approached to share details of the ongoing investigations into the incident that occurred around 8.20 pm on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered and teams have been formed by multiple agencies including Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the NIA to probe the matter, officials said. The Kanpur Police has detained six people, including two local history-sheeters, in connection with the case and decided to form a Special Investigation Team, they said, adding it will also study if there are any similarities with the recent Sabarmati Express derailment in Kanpur.