Night curfew in Delhi from today

Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am from Monday, the city government said, as the national capital reported 290 fresh cases of Covid - a 16 per cent jump from Saturday- and one related death in 24 hours
New Delhi: Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am from Monday, the city government said, as the national capital reported 290 fresh cases of Covid - a 16 per cent jump from Saturday- and one related death in 24 hours.
The case positivity rate has climbed to 0.5 per cent - a critical level - and could trigger the "yellow alert" if it remains there for two consecutive days.
Under the Delhi government's four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), the yellow alert will lead to a host of additional curbs.
