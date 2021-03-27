Night curfew in entire Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra will impose a night curfew in the entire state from Sunday amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday instructed officials to impose a curfew from the night of March 28 as he also asked them to strictly enforce the restrictions and COVID-19 norms in the State.

Thackeray also warned of stricter restrictions if the people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol, it said. The chief minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state in a meeting with divisional commissioners, district collectors, superintendents of police and deans of medical colleges.

There is so far no evidence that the second wave of Covid-19 in the country is due to variants of the virus, but it is possible, said noted virologist Shahid Jameel.

He, however, stressed that the sharp rise in coronavirus infections seen recently is mainly because people have stopped following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In an interview with PTI, Jameel, who has won the coveted Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, said the rollout of vaccines has caused a false sense of security among people. "But vaccines won't work unless we take them.

As of March 25, only 8.1 million people have taken both doses, which is 0.6 per cent of India's population. Further, 46.4 million people or 3.3 per cent of India's population have taken only one dose, which gives weak or no protection," he said. Jameel further said there is so far no evidence that the second wave is due to variant viruses. "But this is possible".

German health officials warned Friday that the country's latest eruption of coronavirus cases has the potential to be worse than the previous two last year, and they urged people to stay at home during the upcoming Easter break to help slow the rapidly rising numbers of new infections.

Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organisation.

The briefing appeared to be an attempt by China to get out its view on the report, which has become enmeshed in a diplomatic spat. The US and others have raised questions about Chinese influence and the independence of the findings, and China has accused critics of politicising a scientific study.

"Our purpose is to show our openness and transparency," said Yang Tao, a Foreign Ministry official.