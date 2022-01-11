Night temperature drops in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 11: Night temperature dropped further on Tuesday in J&K and Ladakh due to clear night sky as the weather office forecast dry weather till January 16.

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "As the weather is likely to remain dry till January 16, the minimum temperature is likely to drop further in the two UTs during the coming days," the official said.

Minimum temperature was 0.2 in Srinagar while it was minus 10.4 and minus 10.6 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg respectively.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 24.3, Leh minus 10.4 and Kargil minus 11.3 as the minimum.

Jammu city had 6.2, Katra 5.3, Batote 0.1, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1.

The 40-day long period of extreme cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan, which started on December 21, will end on January 31.