Nikki dowry case: No evidence yet, say cops

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested all four accused in Greater Noida’s dowry murder case and informed them that they will be interrogated, following which the investigation of the case will progress.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar, the family of the victim is still in shock and all the visuals related to the case have become viral on social media. He said that the police have begun their investigation and they will proceed once they receive any kind of evidence related to the matter. “The case was registered by the deceased’s sister... All four accused have been arrested... The family of the deceased is still in shock. Their statements will be recorded, and based on that, the investigation will proceed. All these visuals have become viral on social media, but the police have not recovered any such evidence. We have started the investigation, and it will proceed based on the evidence and facts that come forward... The husband of the deceased has been sent to judicial custody,” the police official said.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday made the fourth arrest in the Greater Noida dowry murder case by arresting the father-in-law of the victim. This comes after the police arrested the sister in law, mother-in-law and husband of the victim.

Vipin Bhati, who is accused of murdering his wife, was shot in the leg by the police on Sunday and was later admitted to the hospital. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody. Police said that the husband of the deceased was accused of setting his wife on fire, who later succumbed to her injuries. He was also accused of frequently assaulting Nikki. However, Bhati denied the allegations.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “I did not kill her. She died on her own.”

When asked about the accusations of physical assault, he replied, “Husband and wife often have fights; it is very common...”

The victim’s father told ANI that she had 70 per cent burns and was pronounced dead at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

“I reached there as soon as my elder daughter called me... The doctor told me she is 70% burnt. We took her to Safdarjung Hospital. The doctor told me to take her back because she would not be able to survive. He (her husband) should be hanged. They got married in 2016. He started harassing her a few days after marriage. They asked for Rs. 35 lakhs. She started her own work, and her husband began asking for the money she earned. I demand that the Court and CM give him the death penalty.”