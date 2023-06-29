Live
- Badrinath national highway blocked following landslide, over 10,000 pilgrims stranded
- President Murmu to meet slum children attending summer camp
- Sweets exchanged by BSF, Pakistan Rangers on Jammu border on Eid
- NatGeo magazine lays off last 19 staff writers: Report
- Congress failed to launch Rahul Gandhi despite trying for 20 years: Amit Shah
- Diet soda sweetener may soon be declared cancer causing agent: Report
- Watch The Viral Video Of Bengaluru Auto Driver's Emotional Video As He Earns Only Rs 40 in 5 Hours
- Woman killed, few injured in fresh Manipur violence
- BM Expressway: No more comfort zone for Coastal travellers
- Nine buses gutted in fire at Ranchi bus stand
Nine buses gutted in fire at Ranchi bus stand
Highlights
At least nine buses were gutted in a fire at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi on Thursday, an official said.
Ranchi: At least nine buses were gutted in a fire at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi on Thursday, an official said.
The incident took place at Khadgarha bus stand in Kantatoli, Ranchi at around 12 p.m.
At first, five buses caught fire. After some time, the fire spread to four more buses. Although, no casualties were reported, police said.
The buses parked at the bus stand suddenly caught fire. Locals tried to douse the fire but flames spread fast and engulfed many vehicles.
The fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put off the fire but by then the buses were completely gutted.
The cause of the fire was not known. Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, the police said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS