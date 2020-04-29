Nine new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka

Nine new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from April 28th 5 pm to April 29th 12 noon. This latest number takes the total tally of positive cases to 532 in Karnataka. So far, 20 deceased and one death due to non-COVID cause along with 215 discharges in the state.

The latest list released by the state health department; P-525 is a four-year-six-months old girl from Kalaburagi and P-524 a 12-year-old boy from Hukkeri, Belagavi. Out of nine cases, eight positive cases were reported from Kalaburagi and one from Belagavi.

The state government has decided to relax the lockdown in the green zone, where no COVID-19 positive cases have reported. On the other side, the lockdown restrictions continue in the red zones.





Covid19: Morning Bulletin



Total Confirmed Cases: 532

Deceased: 20

Recovered:215

New Cases: 9



Other information: Telemedicine facility, Instructions to Tablighi Jamaat Attendees, Corona Watch Application and Helpline details.#ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇಇರಿ#KarnatakaFightsCorona@BSYBJP pic.twitter.com/3FQfRz7zwe — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) April 29, 2020



