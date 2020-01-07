Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused

The Patiala House Court issued death warrants to all four accused convicts in the sensational Nirbhaya rape case. The judgement brings to an end the seven year-long battle of Nirbhaya's parents who had fought relentlessly for justice in the case. On December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya was brutally gang raped and killed in the national capital region.

Today's verdict was pronounced via a video conference issuing the death warrant to all the four accused who will be hanged to death on January 22.

Earlier, media persons were asked to leave the courtroom following an accusation by one of the convicts in the case, Akshay claiming that there had been a trial by media in the case. He accused the media of misreporting facts in the case.

Shortly before the judgement was pronounced the station house officer of the Tilak Marg police station was called into the court by the judge.

The accused can now file a curative plea in the Supreme Court and also have the option of filing a mercy petition with the President of India which is their last hope before they are sent to the gallows.