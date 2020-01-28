Nirbhaya convict plea : Execution case 'top priority', says CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Monday observed that the petition of the death-row convicts should be listed on "top priority".

This came as Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on his plea against the dismissal of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier on Monday.

Directing the counsel of Mukesh to approach the Supreme Court Registry for urgent listing of his plea against rejection of mercy petition by the President, the bench headed by the CJI said: "If somebody is going to be hanged on February 1, then nothing can be more urgent than this.""Execution case will be given top priority," the Bench said. The Bench also comprised Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The mercy plea of 32-year-old Singh was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

Singh had earlier on Saturday filed a review petition under Article 32 for the judicial review of the rejection of mercy plea in the backdrop of the apex court verdict in the Shatrughan Chauhan case.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on January 17 issued a fresh death warrant against the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case, who will now be executed at 6 am on February 1.