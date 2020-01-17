Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts shifted to jail No 3

New Delhi : All the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were shifted on Thursday to Tihar prison complex's jail No 3 where their hanging is set to take place, a jail official said.

The four death row convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta -- were scheduled to be hanged on January 22.

However, the Delhi government told the High Court on Wednesday their execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.

"We have shifted all the four convicts to jail No 3 of Tihar, where the execution is set to take place," a senior jail official said.

Till now, Vinay Sharma was lodged in jail No 4, while Akshay, Mukesh and Pawan were lodged in jail No 2 of Tihar.