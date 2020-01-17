Nirbhaya's Parents Blame AAP Govt For Delay In Convicts' Hanging

New Delhi: Nirbhaya's parents blamed Kejriwal for the delay in hanging of the four convicts which was scheduled to take place on January 22. The victim's father told a media house that Delhi government lawyer spoke for the convicts instead of Nirbhaya, delaying the execution.

Nirbhaya's father recalled that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2015 speaking of justice for their daughter who was brutally gangraped and thrown out of a bus in South Delhi in 2012. He said that now the same party is responsible for the delay in hanging the convicts.

Nirbhaya's father pointed out that Manish Sisodia claimed that if the police were to be turned over to Delhi for two days, they would hang the convicts. He questioned the basis on which this claim was made. The victim's father further said that if the execution does not take place on January 22, the Kejriwal government would be held responsible for the delay.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent the mercy plea of the convict, Mukesh Singh to the President.

However, as things stand, the January 22 hanging may not take place and legal experts say that this is because of delaying tactics by lawyers. As per law, a period of 14 days is needed after all options are exhausted for mercy pleas.

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's mother pointed out that Tihar Jail administration falls under Delhi government which did not file a mercy petition for two years. She pointed out that she had filed a petition asking the court to issue death warrants to the convicts.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Delhi government attributing the delay in hanging to the Kejriwal government's complicity. The AAP government did not serve the notice for two years, he claimed.

Delhi government's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hit back saying that the Delhi police is under the Centre and that the NDA government is to be blamed for the delay. He denied that there was any delay on part of the Delhi state government.