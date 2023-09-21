NIST celebrates 27th Foundation Day

Berhampur: NIST (Autonomous) celebrated its 27th Foundation Day to recognise the contribution of the faculty members and students to society through ethical engineers and research insights.

The institute celebrated its Foundation Day in the presence of Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda, BPUT Vice Chancellor Amiya Kumar Rath, Berhampur University Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash and NIST Governing Body member Bimal Kumar Mishra. The ceremony was also attended by Founder Chairman Sukant K Mohapatra.

In the event, 100 alumni members and 30 teaching and non-teaching faculty were felicitated with gold and silver medals.

The programme was coordinated by Akankshya Patnaik. Different clubs like NSS Club, NIST Musical Society Club, Dance Club, Art and Drama Club, Innova Club, Audio Visual Club, Club Multimedia, Club Excel, Data Science Club, Renewable Energy Club, Electronic Hobby Club, Astronomy Club and Management Club organised various social and technical events.

The cultural programme was conducted by Student Activity Centre headed by Saroj Padhy. Khallikote University Vice Chancellor Prafulla Kumar Mohanty, former OPSC Chairman L C Patnaik and Department of Higher Education Regional Director Sidharth Sankar Padhy attended the cultural event.