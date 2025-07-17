NITI Aayog suggests services focused trade deal with US

New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Monday suggested that India should follow the model of the India-UK agreement to pursue a services-oriented trade deal with the US, with special focus on information technology, financial services, professional services, and education.

The Aayog in its third edition of 'Trade Watch Quarterly' said there will be significant opportunities for India in the US markets both in terms of the number of products and volume of the US market.

"Building on the model of the India-UK agreement, India should pursue a services-oriented trade deal with the US, placing strong emphasis on key sectors such as information technology, financial services, professional services, and education," it said.

The government thinktank said the agreement should include robust provisions for digital trade, creating a framework for enhanced cross-border service delivery. The Aayog also emphasised that India must advocate for improved visa access for its professionals, particularly under H-1B and L-1 categories.

"This should include provisions for intra-corporate transferees and independent service providers, which are crucial for maintaining India's competitive edge in the global services industry," it said.With growing global demand for Digitally Delivered Services (DDS), the Aayog said India should seek firm market access commitments from the US in high-growth areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, telecom, and design services. "Leveraging India's strengths in these sectors can help increase bilateral trade and innovation-led growth," it said.

Observing that regulatory barriers such as inconsistent data compliance and intellectual property concerns hinder Indian service exports, the Aayog said joint efforts between India and the US are needed to simplify licensing procedures and address cross-border data flow issues, enabling smoother market access for Indian firms.

The government thinktank also said that to expand professional opportunities, India should push for broader Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) that cover a wider range of professions, including engineers, architects, and healthcare workers.

"These agreements would streamline certification processes and facilitate the mobility of Indian professionals to the US," it said.