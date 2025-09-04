Nitin Gadkari backs educating students in regional languages on road safety

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that his Ministry, in collaboration with the Education Ministry, is integrating road safety lessons into school and college curricula across all regional languages.

This national-level initiative was officially inaugurated during a programme held at a Central School, marking the beginning of a widespread awareness drive targeting youth across the country, said an official statement.

He was addressing the 7th Edition of the FICCI Road Safety Awards & Symposium 2025, centred around the theme “Vision Zero: Life First, Always” in Delhi.

Gadkari emphasised the importance of collective responsibility and active public participation to bring about lasting change on the roads.

“While we continue to strengthen regulations, enforcement, and infrastructure, the biggest challenge remains — changing human behaviour on the road, despite numerous advancements in technology. The best way to do this is to reach our children early —with education, with awareness, and with training,” said Gadkari.

Other key initiatives and announcements highlighted during the event included: Adoption of Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) for enhanced vehicle safety; Enforcement of the Bus Body Code and road safety audits; and Air-conditioned truck cabins and fatigue detection systems to ensure safer working conditions for truck drivers.

Other initiatives announced at the event included awareness campaigns featuring icons like Amitabh Bachchan and musical collaborations with Shankar Mahadevan, translated into 22 Indian languages to create nationwide awareness.

The official statement also highlighted the Rs 25,000 reward per incident under the Rah-Veer Scheme to encourage Good Samaritans who assist road accident victims; Mandatory lift-enabled foot overbridges and promotion of scooter-accessible infrastructure to enhance pedestrian safety and inclusivity.

Other measures announced at the event included: Data-driven road safety audits to identify high-risk areas, analyse root causes of accidents, and implement corrective actions and outreach efforts encouraging citizens, including retired professionals, to volunteer in schools and colleges to spread road safety awareness.