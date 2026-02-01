Google rolls out AI-powered ‘Help Me Edit’ feature in India

Tech giant Google has launched a new Artificial Intelligence-powered photo editing feature in India, significantly enhancing the way users interact with images on Google Photos. The newly introduced tool allows users to edit photos simply by describing the changes they want, using either voice or text, making photo editing more intuitive and accessible than ever before.

Announcing the rollout through a blog post, Google said, “Now in India! Edit your images in Google Photos by simply asking. We’re rolling out the ability to edit your images by simply describing the edits you want using your voice or text. And, with a little help from advanced Gemini capabilities, Photos brings your vision to life.” The feature underscores Google’s growing focus on integrating its advanced Gemini AI models into everyday consumer products. To use the feature, individuals can open a photo in Google Photos and tap on the “Help me edit” option. From there, users can issue natural language commands to make specific changes to their images. These edits can range from basic enhancements to more personalised transformations involving people in the photos.

According to Google, users can now ask Photos to perform detailed edits such as removing a friend’s sunglasses, opening their eyes, or even making them smile. “The feature uses images from your private face groups to generate accurate, personalised edits of the people in your library,” the company said. By analysing existing images of individuals already stored in a user’s private face groups, the AI is able to produce more realistic and consistent results while maintaining user privacy.

The AI-powered editing feature is currently available in multiple Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali and Gujarati. It can be accessed on any Android device running Android 8.0 or higher, provided the device has at least 4GB of RAM, ensuring broad accessibility across a wide range of smartphones in the country. Alongside this rollout, Google has also introduced three new AI-driven capabilities within Google Photos: conversational editing, personalised edits and Nano Banana. Conversational editing allows users to seamlessly move between different editing tools and sliders by simply describing what they want to achieve. Commands such as “make the background blurry,” “remove the glare,” or “make the colours pop” enable users to fine-tune images without manually navigating complex menus. Personalised edits further expand on this experience by letting users address specific individuals in their photos. By asking Gemini-powered commands like “remove [name’s] sunglasses” or “make [name] smile,” users can apply tailored edits, with the AI drawing from private face groups to ensure accuracy and consistency.

Meanwhile, the Nano Banana feature introduces creative transformations by allowing users to describe a new style for their images. With minimal input, users can reimagine photos in different visual styles, bringing creative ideas to life within seconds.

To maintain transparency around AI-generated content, Google is also adding support for C2PA Content Credentials in Google Photos. This feature attaches a permanent digital label to edited images, clearly indicating their origin and modification history, reinforcing Google’s commitment to responsible and transparent use of AI technology.