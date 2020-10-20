Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today virtually laid the foundation stone for the first-ever multi-modal logistic park of the country in Assam. Being built with an investment of Rs. 693.97 crore, the multi-modal logistics park will become a milestone in the development of North East. The project will reduce logistic cost and bring global opportunities to the region. It is being developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Ministers of State Dr Jitendra Singh, General (Retd.) V.K. Singh and Rameshwar Teli and several Ministers of Assam also attended the event.

Nitin Gadkari in a tweet today said," Laid the foundation stone of country's first multi-modal logistics park in Assam in the presence of CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, MoS @Gen_VKSingh ji, MoS @DrJitendraSingh ji, MoS Shri Rameshwar Teli ji, MPs, MLAs and senior officials. #PragatiKaHigway."





Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Gadkari said that steps are being taken for the infrastructure development in the state. He said that the logistic park would create job opportunities in the region. DoNER Minister Dr. Singh also due to the initiative of the Prime Minister, the road network in North East has been improved a lot during the last six years.



In a different tweet, Mr Gadkari said, "Foundation stone laying of India's first Multimodal Logistics Park at Jogighopa, Assam."





The Rs 700-crore park at Bongaigaon district will provide direct connectivity to air, road, rail and waterways to the people of Assam and other parts of North East. It will also give employment to 20 lakh people. It will be developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana of the Centre. The fund for the multi-modal logistics park would be spent in three components - road and railway connectivity as well as building and infrastructure work. A Memorandum of Understanding will also be signed to implement the project.