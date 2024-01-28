Nitish all set to resign today

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday appeared all set to make his second political volte-face in less than three years, with a highly-placed source close to Kumar saying that the JD (U) president is likely to tender his resignation by Sunday morning.

The source, who requested anonymity, said that though there was a possibility of Kumar resigning by late Saturday evening, ‘it would definitely take place by Sunday morning.’

The comments came even as RJD leaders held extensive deliberations over the course of action to be followed in the event of Kumar calling off the alliance and returning to the BJP-led NDA. Before submitting his resignation, Kumar will hold a customary meeting of the legislature party, the source added.

He also said government offices like the secretariat have been asked to remain open on Sunday ‘in view of hectic activity expected during the day’ that may see the installation of a new government with the BJP’s support.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United)’s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Delhi that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly ‘insulting’ Kumar.

“The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar,” he said.

Also on Saturday, state BJP leaders, who held a meeting in Patna, stopped short of making any formal announcement of support to the JD(U) chief in the event of his pulling out of the Mahagathbandhan. Requesting anonymity, BJP sources said instructions have been received from the top leadership to put on hold “any formal announcement” till Kumar, who had dumped the NDA less than three years ago, put in his papers.