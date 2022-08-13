Nitish Kumar denies PM Modi ambitions

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently broke ties with the BJP and formed a new government of Mahagathbandhan, on Friday said that he had no ambitions to become Prime Minister and was simply trying to unite the Opposition. Nitish Kumar's statement comes amid buzz in political circles that he may be projected as the joint Opposition candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I say this with folded hands. I have no such thoughts ... My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties walk and work together. If they do, it will be good," Nitish Kumar told reporters in Patna when asked whether he was a possible prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition.

However, when asked what role he saw for himself in forging unity among disjointed Opposition parties, Nitish Kumar said, "Our role will be positive. I have been receiving many telephone calls. It is my wish that all come together (against the BJP-led NDA). You will see some action in the days to come."

The JDU leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year. "You will get to know about that in due course," Nitish Kumar said. Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister for a record eighth time on Wednesday. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as his deputy.