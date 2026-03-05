Nitish Kumar Eyes Rajya Sabha, Hints At Bihar CM Transition



Iran intensified its military response on Sunday following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel operation. Explosions and drone strikes were reported across Dubai, Doha, and Manama, with injuries from falling debris in residential areas. Iran vowed a “ferocious” retaliation, while efforts to form an interim government begin amid the leadership vacuum.

Key developments include Israel launching fresh attacks on Iran, Iran targeting Tel Aviv, disruptions to air travel as multiple countries closed their airspace, and protests in India and Pakistan. Six people were reportedly killed in Karachi when demonstrators stormed the US consulate. US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning of unprecedented retaliation if Iran escalates further. Iranian authorities, including the Revolutionary Guard and parliamentary officials, promised decisive strikes on US and Israeli positions.

The situation remains volatile as international attention focuses on the Gulf region and the broader implications for global security.