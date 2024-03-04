Nitish Kumar likely to file nomination for MLC election on Tuesday

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to file nomination for the MLC election on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar will be on a visit to England on March 6 and hence he wants to complete the formalities of nominations a day earlier. He will stay in England for a week and will invite industrialists to invest in Bihar. JD-U is expecting to win two seats in Bihar legislative council. One seat of Nitish Kumar is confirmed but the party has not announced the name of another candidate.

The tenure of 11 MLCs including Nitish Kumar and former CM Rabri Devi will end in the first week of May this year.

Besides them, the tenure of Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U), Prem Chandra Mishra (Congress), Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM-S), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Ram Chandra Purve (RJD), Khalid Anwar (JD-U), Rameshwar Mahto (JD-U) and Sanjay Paswan (BJP), is also expiring in the first week of May this year.

As per the notification of the Election Commission, the last date for filing the nomination papers is March 11 and candidates can withdraw their names till March 14. The election will be held on March 21 and the results will be declared on the same day.