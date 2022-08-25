Nitish wins trust vote

Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly even as the Opposition BJP legislators staged a walkout. Nitish Kumar had taken oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time after severing ties with the BJP earlier this month.

The floor test was a mere formality as the 'Mahagathbandhan', which comprises Nitish Kumar's JDU, RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House.

Altogether 160 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion while no vote was cast against the same. The lone MLA of AIMIM, Akhtarul Iman, whose party is not a part of the ruling alliance, also supported the Nitish Kumar government.

The Assembly session started with Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP stepping down following a no-confidence motion against him. Speaking in the Bihar Assembly during the debate on the motion of confidence, Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of creating disturbances in the society.

"We (RJD and JDU) have taken the pledge to work together for the development of Bihar. Leaders from across the country called me and congratulated me on this decision and I urged all of them to fight together in the 2024 elections," Nitish Kumar said.

During the debate on the motion of confidence, Nitish Kumar said the Central government is taking credit for state government schemes. He alleged that Har Ghar Jal was a state government's scheme. "The scheme for roads in rural areas was launched under Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt. You are kids, please learn. This govt at the Centre does not deserve credit for this," he said.

Reacting to the results, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav of RJD said Bihar has given a special message to the nation through the result of the confidence vote.

Tejashwi said the BJP has three sons-in-law—ED, CBI, and IT. He said the BJP will launch these agencies on those who cannot be bowed down or bought over. He added that their partnership (with Nitish) would do wonders. "This will be a long innings," he added.

Meanwhile, hitting out at Nitish Kumar, his former deputy and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad said the JDU leader had lost "political credibility". Prasad mocked Kumar's "personal ambition to become the prime minister despite not having the ability to become the chief minister on his own steam".