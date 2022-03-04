Nizamuddin Markaz cannot be reopened fully, Centre tells Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Opposing the plea by Delhi Waqf Board for reopening of Nizamuddin Markaz, which has remained shut since March 3, 2020, the Centre on Friday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it is a 'case property' and cannot be fully reopened.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was dealing with the Waqf Noard's plea for reopening of the religious place considering recent guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

During the course of the hearing, advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, representing the board, argued for the reopening of the premises in view of the festival of Shab e-Barat and the coming month of Ramzaan for religious purposes.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing on behalf of the Centre, said that the offering of 'namaz' by five people was allowed earlier, and can be done this year also in the religious festival.

While asking the Markaz's counsel to place on record the order concerned of the DDMA, the court slated the hearing for March 11.

The Nizamuddin Markaz was shut following the incident of a spurt of Covid positive cases in the premises in 2020.