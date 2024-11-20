NLC INDIA Limited contributes Rs.1 crore to Kerala disaster mitigation fund

NLC India Limited, a premier Navratna CPSE under the control of the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, has contributed Rupees 1 crore to the Kerala Disaster Mitigation Fund through NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) CSR Fund at Thiruvananthapuram on 20.11.2024. NTPL is a joint venture of NLC India Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

A cheque for Rupees 1 crore was handed over to Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala by Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman & Managing Director, NLC India Limited in the presence of Shri M. Venkatachalam, Director (Power), NLCIL and Shri Ananda Ramanujam, CEO, NTPL on 20.11.2024 at the CM’s Office in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

On July 30, 2024, heavy rainfall triggered landslides occurred in the serene, northern district of Wayanad. This contribution aims to support the restoration efforts and rehabilitation of those displaced by the floods and landslides in Kerala.

Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India also briefed Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala about NLC India's current activities and future plans.

NLC India has been a reliable power supplier to the state of Kerala for over three decades, contributing significantly to the state's economic growth and development.

NLC India has also signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) for the supply of 400 MW of power from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project of 2,400 MW capacity (3x800MW) at Talabira in Odisha.