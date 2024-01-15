No alliance with INDIA or NDA for 2024 LS polls, says Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, on Monday, said that her party would fight the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections alone and would not join hands either with the INDIA bloc or the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing a Press conference on her 68th birthday, Mayawati said she had no plans to retire from politics, as was being reported in a section of the media.

Asked about her post-poll options, Mayawati said that she would take a decision regarding supporting government formation but would not join any government.

Replying to a question, Mayawati said that she had received the invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple but had not taken a decision regarding attending it as yet.

She welcomed the construction of the temple and said that the BSP would also welcome the construction of the mosque because the party did not differentiate between religions.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took to the micro-blogging site X to wish Mayawati on her birthday.