No attacks by Pak forces on Indian positions along LoC: Govt

New Delhi: There have been no attacks by Pakistani forces on Indian positions along the Line of Control and international border, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in Parliament on Saturday.

The minister, however, said that Pakistan troops have been resorting to persistent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

There have been 2,453 incidents of ceasefire violations along Line of Control in Jammu region this year from March 1, to September 7. In addition, 192 incidents of cross-border firing have occurred along the Indo-Pak international border in the Jammu region from March 1 to August 31.

There have been 10 fatal casualties of Army personnel occurred along Line of Control and international border in cross-border firing by Pakistani forces in the last six months. The details of casualties on the Pakistani side cannot be ascertained accurately.

Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the Indian Army and Border Security Force.

In addition, all the cases of ceasefire violations are taken up with Pakistani authorities through the established mechanisms of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate Generals of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries.

The BSF too holds talks at various levels with its counterpart Pakistan Rangers.

Diplomatically, India has repeatedly emphasised, including at the highest level, the need for Pakistan to uphold the sanctity of the Line of Control and the international border in Jammu & Kashmir as part of its obligations emanating from the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.