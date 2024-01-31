No Economic Survey this year

New Delhi: There will be no Economic Survey presented in Parliament this year on Wednesday. Usually, it is presented by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) in the lead-up to the Union Budget every year, providing a critical backdrop for the government’s financial plans. On February 1, 2024, Finance Minister Sitharaman is presenting an interim budget, not a full budget. Therefore, there will be no Economic Survey presented this year (2024), but there is an alternative report --“Indian Economy – A Review” that offers valuable insights into the country’s economic trajectory and prospects.



Prepared by the office of CEA V Anantha Nageswaran, the report provides insights into the economic outlook for the upcoming years. Presenting the usual Economic Survey, a document analysing the past year’s performance and future outlook, could get politicised due to the potential change in government after the elections. This could disrupt the smooth functioning of the regular budget process, which typically follows the survey presentation.

