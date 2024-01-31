Live
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- AP cabinet to meet today, to approve several decisions
- Andhra Pradesh Govt to sign MoU with IB today
- Traffic restrictions near LB Stadium
- Andhra Pradesh: Speaker issues notices to 4 rebel MLAs
- TS govt cancels land allotment to BRS MP's pharma company
- Govt to probe ex CS' land deals
- AP discoms rank among top 10 in the country
- Hyderabad: Free bus travel takes a toll on city students
Just In
No Economic Survey this year
New Delhi: There will be no Economic Survey presented in Parliament this year on Wednesday. Usually, it is presented by the Chief Economic Advisor...
New Delhi: There will be no Economic Survey presented in Parliament this year on Wednesday. Usually, it is presented by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) in the lead-up to the Union Budget every year, providing a critical backdrop for the government’s financial plans. On February 1, 2024, Finance Minister Sitharaman is presenting an interim budget, not a full budget. Therefore, there will be no Economic Survey presented this year (2024), but there is an alternative report --“Indian Economy – A Review” that offers valuable insights into the country’s economic trajectory and prospects.
Prepared by the office of CEA V Anantha Nageswaran, the report provides insights into the economic outlook for the upcoming years. Presenting the usual Economic Survey, a document analysing the past year’s performance and future outlook, could get politicised due to the potential change in government after the elections. This could disrupt the smooth functioning of the regular budget process, which typically follows the survey presentation.