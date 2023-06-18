Live
- Ongole: Audimulapu Suresh hails education reforms introduced by CM
- Hyderabad: City Boy tops JEE Advanced
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 18 June 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on June 18
- 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake rocks Ladakh
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on June 18
- Corporators’ study tour will help improve rankings: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi
- Vietnamese Defence Minister to Meet Rajnath Singh
- Kejriwal blames Centre for murder of two Sisters
- Om Raut first tweet after ‘Adipurush’ release goes viral
No front can be effective without Congress- RLD
Highlights
Without the Congress no front can be effective in countering the BJP in 2024 elections according to The Rashtriya Lok Dal, an ally of the Samajwadi Party.
Without the Congress no front can be effective in countering the BJP in 2024 elections according to The Rashtriya Lok Dal, an ally of the Samajwadi Party.
The comment by the RLD's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ramashish Rai ahead of the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna assumes significance in light of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav maintaining that seat distribution should be decided considering which alliance partner is the strongest in a particular state.
The June 23 meeting of opposition parties, called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, will see anti-BJP players chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS