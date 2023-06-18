  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

No front can be effective without Congress- RLD

Congress
x

 Congress

Highlights

Without the Congress no front can be effective in countering the BJP in 2024 elections according to The Rashtriya Lok Dal, an ally of the Samajwadi Party.

Without the Congress no front can be effective in countering the BJP in 2024 elections according to The Rashtriya Lok Dal, an ally of the Samajwadi Party.

The comment by the RLD's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ramashish Rai ahead of the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna assumes significance in light of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav maintaining that seat distribution should be decided considering which alliance partner is the strongest in a particular state.

The June 23 meeting of opposition parties, called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, will see anti-BJP players chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X