No front can be effective without Congress- RLD

Without the Congress no front can be effective in countering the BJP in 2024 elections according to The Rashtriya Lok Dal, an ally of the Samajwadi Party.

The comment by the RLD's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ramashish Rai ahead of the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna assumes significance in light of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav maintaining that seat distribution should be decided considering which alliance partner is the strongest in a particular state.

The June 23 meeting of opposition parties, called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, will see anti-BJP players chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.