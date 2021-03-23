No HC relief for 3 NDA candidates in Kerala

Kochi/Kolkata: The Kerala High Court on Monday refused to intervene in the decision of the Election Commission which rejected the nomination papers of two BJP candidates and one from its ally -- the AIADMK.

It was during the scrutiny of nominations filed for the Assembly polls in the state to be held on April 6 that EC officials declared the nominations of BJP candidates N. Haridas from Thalassery and Nividetha from Guruvayoor, and the AIADMK candidate R.M. Dhanalakshmy as invalid.

In the court on Monday, the EC counsel pointed out that once the election process has started it would not be in the fairness of things for the court to intervene. This was accepted by the court, which said that the petitioners can approach the court once the election process is over.

Dubbing the BJP 'an outsider party' in Bengal, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee asked her party workers to be on alert during the upcoming assembly elections. She asked people to be ready with household utensils to chase away the saffron camp representatives if they threaten the common voter.

Addressing a massive public rally in Bankura district, the West Bengal CM said: "The BJP has made many false promises like free supply of ration and 33 per cent reservation for women in the government. But they will never fulfil the promises.

BJP-backed goons will come to your houses and seek votes for their party. Be ready with household utensils to chase them away if they threaten you."

Banerjee said that the BJP is like a poisonous cobra, wherever it goes, it only bites.