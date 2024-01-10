No invitation needed to visit Ram Temple: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that no invitation is needed to visit the Ram Temple.

“No invitation is needed to visit the Ram Temple. Whenever I like to go there, I will visit the temple. This is a religious issue and we should not do politics over this. We all believe in Lord Ram and will continue to believe in him but the way BJP wants to take advantage of the Ram Temple inauguration is wrong,” Pilot said during a press conference.

He said that the price of crude oil in the world market has halved but the Central government is not reducing the price.

“Doing politics over emotional issues is wrong. I don't think it will make much difference,” he said.

He said that people should have faith over the constitutional institutions that exist in the country.

He said that the Election Commission and the courts should be seen to be impartial and should work impartially.

“We had complained to the Election Commission about the appointment of a BJP candidate in Karapur as minister. As the model code of conduct was in place, not even an employee can be transferred under the model code of conduct. You cannot appoint anyone and the BJP government was appointing ministers. This has never happened in our country,” he said.

He said that the Election Commission did not do anything but what the public did is the final decision. “You cannot mislead voters,” Pilot said.

He said that he is confident that the INDIA bloc will defeat the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Pilot also took a dig over the internal conflicts among the BJP ministers.

“It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to allot departments to the ministers. Senior BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena, who fought for BJP, was excluded,” he said.

He said that people in BJP were expecting that they will be given some posts in the new government set up but they have been left out.

“What we see from outside is that justice was not done to people associated with BJP who work hard for the party,” he said.