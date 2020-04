No labourers to harvest crop, farmer kills self

Patna: A farmer reportedly ended his life here over non-availability of labourers for harvesting his wheat crop due to the lockdown imposed across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Sunday.

Rambhavan Shukla, 52, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the outskirts of Jaari village, Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said. According to the family of the deceased, Shukla had been searching for labourers since the past few days, but he could not find any due to the lockdown.