No oral mentioning of urgent cases: SC

New Delhi: In a significant procedural change, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday decided to disallow oral mentioning for urgent hearing of cases, day after CJI Sanjiv Khanna taking over as the Chief Justice of India.

CJI Khanna has said that no oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases will be permitted and asked the lawyers to either send emails or written letters for the same. Usually, lawyers mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the outset of day's proceedings for out-of-turn listings and hearing of cases on grounds of urgency. “No written or oral mentionings anymore. Only in email or written slip/letters. Just state the reasons for urgency,” the CJI said.

The CJI has outlined a citizen-centric agenda for judicial reforms and said ensuring easy access to justice and equal treatment to citizens regardless of their status is the constitutional duty of the judiciary. Justice Khanna, who was sworn in as the 51st CJI on Monday, expressed deep honour in leading the judiciary, the third pillar of democracy. "Judiciary is an integral, yet distinct and independent part of the governance system. The Constitution trusts upon us the role of constitutional guardian, protector of fundamental rights, and responsibility to fulfil the important task of being a service provider of justice," the CJI had.