No place for Congress in Goa, they have only 'divide and rule' policy: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Friday that "there is no place for Congress in Goa, they have no capabilities to work for the nation. They have only one political tactic that is 'divide and rule'".

The Union Minister was addressing party workers during his visit to Sanguem constituency in South Goa.

"As a party we believe in rooting out corruption, in fighting with dysfunctional political leaders who have built an ecosystem of entrenched corruption. There is no place for Congress in Goa, they have no capabilities to work for the nation. They have only one political tactic, that is divide and rule. We will respond to all their falsehoods with truth and hard work," he said.

"Let every household in South Goa know that we are working for the Narendra Modi government, for Modiji's guarantee towards making India the third largest economy in the world and for the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," Chandrasekhar added.

He said 'Teesri baar Modi Sarkar' should not just be a slogan but our goal and mission for 2024.

"If we look back at times when Congress was in power, all we can think about is the shattered economy, dysfunctional governance, absence of strong leadership which ultimately ruined our economy while we faced the menace of terrorism," the MInister added.

He also said that the pre-2014 era witnessed a fragile economy, with soaring inflation impacting households nationwide.

"In times of threats from neighbouring nations such as China, our approach was to rely on Western allies for counsel rather than formulating an independent strategy," Chandrasekhar added.

He said that BJP will continue to fight against parties like the Congress.