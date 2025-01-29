'No stress. I get it', selector reveals Konstas' response to axing for first Test vs SL

Galle: Nineteen-year-old Australian cricket prodigy Sam Konstas displayed composure and professionalism after being left out of the playing XI for the opening Test against Sri Lanka, according to selector Tony Dodemaide, who reassured that Konstas remains a crucial part of Australia's plans for the future and revealed the youngster's classy response to being dropped for the opener.

"A lot of the narrative has been around this tour doesn’t matter. It really does, it’s Test cricket. That’s our priority. Leaving Sammy out was a very difficult thing. There was a long discussion there. We feel though that he’s on a remarkable journey. He’s a hugely talented player, hasn’t played a lot in this part of the world but he’ll learn quickly obviously.

“There’s a lot to like and be impressed about Sam. One of the things is his ability to take things in his stride. It’s remarkable really, whether it’s playing in front of 90,000 and Jasprit Bumrah at the MCG or getting told that you’re left out of the Test. He was like, ‘Oh yeah mate, no stress. I get it,” said Australian selector Dodemaide while talking with reporters at Galle.

While not guaranteeing a return for the next series, Dodemaide confirmed that Konstas is in contention for the second Test depending on the outcome of the Galle match.

“We won't preempt what’s happening there, but clearly he’s done a lot right hasn’t he? He’s an exciting talent. We’re looking for those successor players to come in, there will be some turnover naturally in the next couple of years or so and he’s very much staked a claim. He’s a hugely talented player but he’s also got range in his game.

"He’s got a number of gears in his game which he’ll continue to develop, particularly with the experience here on these pitches that he hasn’t had a lot of exposure to yet. We like Sammy. It’s obvious that he’s got a lot of talent and hopefully he’s a long-term player for us.” added Dodemaide.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, however, criticised the selectors for sidelining the youngster, calling it a "missed opportunity" to further develop Konstas at the international level.

"I don’t like it, to be honest... I just expected Konstas would play and would open the batting. In two Test matches time they are playing in the World Test Championship in England and Konstas will be straight back into the side then. We have seen Travis Head open in the sub-continent before and he did very well.

"No doubt he will look to get Australia off to a flyer and almost bat like he would in one-day mode, but I think there is a real missed opportunity for the Australians here to get to learn a bit more about Sam Konstas,” Ponting told Channel 7.

However, Dodemaide defended the decision, citing the importance of securing Australia’s first Test series win in Sri Lanka since 2011.

Konstas, who has played two Tests for Australia, boasts a promising record in first-class cricket. In 13 matches, he has scored 831 runs at an average of 39.57, including two centuries and four fifties. His Test debut during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw him score a half-century.



