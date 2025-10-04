No 'tareekh pe tareekh', HM assures quick justice

Kurukshetra (Hry) : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the enactment of three new criminal laws will make the justice process simpler and time bound, while asserting that after 2026, an FIR will be disposed of in three years on an average.

He stressed that the new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- are going to transform the criminal justice system in the country.

Shah was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a week-long exhibition on the three new criminal laws in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

He said there is a perception among people that if they go to a police station, they will not get justice for years. “I can say it with confidence that after 2026, a First Information Report (FIR) will be disposed of in three years on an average and justice will be ensured,” Shah said. In one year of the implementation of the new laws, in 53 per cent criminal cases lodged across the country, the chargesheets were filed within 60 days, in 65 per cent cases, they were filed within 90 days, while in Haryana, 71 per cent chargesheets were filed within 60 days and 83 per cent within 90 days, he said.

The home minister said the conviction rate in Haryana doubled to 80 per cent after the implementation of the new criminal laws. He also said under the new laws, justice will be ensured within three years and there will be no “tareekh pe tareekh” (repeated adjournments in courts).

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the people of Haryana have given their mandate to the saffron party for a third consecutive term and no stone has been left unturned for the state’s development.