No time limitations on Co-WIN portal: Health Secretary

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has informed that time constraint on hospitals vaccinating people has been removed in a bid to increase the speed of vaccination. Thus, hospitals are now free to extend or advance their vaccination schedules.

In a tweet, on Wednesday, the Minister said: "The government has removed time constraint to increase the speed of vaccination. People can get vaccinated 24x7 at their convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of both time and health of citizens."

On Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that the Co-WIN portal has no 9 am-5 pm vaccination system. "It allows hospitals to vaccinate for as long as they want, even till 8 pm they can vaccinate. They can start as early as 8 am if they want. They will have to coordinate with the State government for schedule and capacity.

Bhushan had further said that the flexible timing is being offered to avoid crowding at vaccination sites. "We did not want to divide time into compartments. It can be morning or afternoon, depending on hospital capacity... It's an important feedback that overcrowding is happening. We will make changes in the system to prevent overcrowding at vaccination sites."

The Health Ministry has also said that States/UTs in consultation with private hospitals should open the vaccination slots for 15 days to a month and announce the same as part of their 'Vaccine Time Table'.

The Centre on Tuesday permitted all private hospitals to administer the COVID-19 vaccine if they adhere to the laid-out norms. "Private Hospitals not under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), and State Insurance Schemes can now also be utilised as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs)," the Ministry of Health said.