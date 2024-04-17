  • Menu
No trace of missing persons yet, says Kashmir IGP on boat tragedy

Highlights

A day after six students died and six were rescued when a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in J&K’s Srinagar district, officials said on Wednesday that there is still no trace of three missing persons.

Srinagar: A day after six students died and six were rescued when a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in J&K’s Srinagar district, officials said on Wednesday that there is still no trace of three missing persons.

V.K. Birdi, IGP (Kashmir) zone told reporters that the search operation to trace the three persons is underway.

“Rescue operation continued till late night and was resumed in the morning. We haven’t found the bodies yet,” the IGP said.

On Tuesday, six students died and six were rescued after a boat capsized in the Batawara area of Srinagar city in the Jhelum River.

“Specially trained divers are searching for the missing persons at sites where there is a high probability of finding them. These specialised divers have their understanding of the water currents and situation, and they are searching where there is high probability," the IGP said.

“They are searching for the bodies. We have alerted all police stations along the Jhelum River,” the IGP added.

