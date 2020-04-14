 Top
Noida: 2 readmitted to hospital after coronavirus all-clear

Noida: Two persons, who were discharged from a hospital in Noida near Delhi last Friday after testing negative for coronavirus, have been readmitted to the hospital after a third round of tests showed positive results.

The two patients who were at Noida's Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) tested negative twice in a span of 24 hours. When they were being discharged on Friday, another sample was taken for tests.

The samples turned out to be positive. A detailed report will be sent to the centre after the doctors investigate, officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, of which Noida is a part, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh has so far seen 483 cases of coronavirus, including five deaths.

