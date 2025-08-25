Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati’s Brother-In-Law Arrested After Husband, Mother-In-Law Held

The Greater Noida dowry murder case involving the death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati has seen a third arrest, with police detaining her brother-in-law on Monday morning. Earlier, her mother-in-law was taken into custody on Sunday, while her husband, Vipin Bhati—accused of killing her over dowry demands—was caught on Saturday after being injured in a police encounter and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Nikki and her sister Kanchan had both married into the Bhati household in Sirsa, Greater Noida, in December 2016. Nikki’s family alleged that she had faced harassment since her marriage over a dowry of ₹36 lakh, despite already providing a Scorpio car and motorcycle.

On August 21, Nikki was doused with a flammable liquid and set ablaze following an argument with Vipin over her desire to reopen a beauty parlour and her activity on Instagram. Police investigations revealed that Vipin opposed both, claiming such activities were “not allowed” in their family. According to Kasna SHO Dharmendra Shukla, the fight escalated when Nikki insisted that she and her sister would restart the parlour.

Shocking videos from the incident surfaced online, showing Nikki being beaten, dragged by the hair, and set on fire with thinner used in beauty parlours. Another clip captured her, badly burnt, stumbling down a staircase before collapsing. She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday night while being rushed to the hospital.

During interrogation, Vipin reportedly admitted to the act without remorse. Police say the investigation continues as disturbing evidence and witness accounts, including testimonies from Nikki’s young son and sister, point to a pattern of prolonged abuse.